Young Soul is back after a brief hiatus with a heavy sound for the moment titled 'Summertime.' After dropping an epic motivational song during the lockdown year of 2020 titled 'E Go Be', the Warri-born singer, whose real name is Terry Tejeh is out with his long overdue banging commercial single titled Summertime for the listening pleasure of his fans worldwide.
Young Soul shares new single, 'Summertime'
#FeatureByYoungSoul
Twitter: @youngsoul_sm
#FeaturedPost #FeatureByYoungSoul
