Young Soul shares new single, 'Summertime'

Young Soul is back after a brief hiatus with a heavy sound for the moment titled 'Summertime.' After dropping an epic motivational song during the lockdown year of 2020 titled 'E Go Be', the Warri-born singer, whose real name is Terry Tejeh is out with his long overdue banging commercial single titled Summertime for the listening pleasure of his fans worldwide.

