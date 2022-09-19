Young Soul drops beautiful video for 'Summer Time'

Young Soul has dropped the visuals to his latest banging tune Summer Time. The Warri-born artist whose real name is Terry Tejeh started his musical career in Ghana and has worked with a good number of Ghana's hottest acts including Bisa Kdei, King Promise, Money Beats, Stonebwoy and Sarkodie. 'Summer Time', which has been enjoying massive airplays worldwide is a feel good jam for everyone young at heart to vibe to.