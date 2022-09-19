Young Soul has dropped the visuals to his latest banging tune Summer Time. The Warri-born artist whose real name is Terry Tejeh started his musical career in Ghana and has worked with a good number of Ghana's hottest acts including Bisa Kdei, King Promise, Money Beats, Stonebwoy and Sarkodie. 'Summer Time', which has been enjoying massive airplays worldwide is a feel good jam for everyone young at heart to vibe to.
Young Soul drops beautiful video for 'Summer Time'
The video was shot in Lagos, Nigeria and Accra, Ghana. Young Soul's manager - Osidje Damian (a.k.a. Swanky Damian) scripted the story and Micheal Oristejafor Williams directed it. The audio which dropped a week earlier was mixed and mastered by Suka Sounds. Watch and enjoy.
