Artist: Young Jonn
Young Jonn taps Davido for 'Dada' remix
Chocolate city's new signee, Young jonn recruits Davido for 'Dada' remix.
Song Title: Dada remix
Genre: Afro-Pop
Date of Release: April 28, 2022
Producer: Niphkeys, Young Jonn
Song Art:
Length: 2 minutes 57 seconds
Features: 1 - Davido
Label: Chocolate City Music
Details/Takeaway: Announcing the release on his Instagram page, Young Jonn wrote, "they can’t dim this litness ⚡️ DADA RMX x @davido OUT NOW🔥🔥"
