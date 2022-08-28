Artist: Young Jonn
Young Jonn shares heartwarming short film for “Love Is Not Enough” EP
Superstar music producer and artist Young Jonn has released an impressive short film for his EP 'Love Is Not Enough'.
Album Title: Love Is Not Enough (EP)
Genre: Afrobeats
Date of Release: August 26th, 2022
Video Director: Z3rovisuals
Length: 11 minutes 21 Seconds
Label: Chocolate City
Details/Takeaway: This Eleven-minute-long emotive film spans around Young Jonn’s creative personas as he is stuck between being in love and lust at the same time. With his very exquisite pen game and emotionally expressive music, Young Jonn has already begun to tell a story of his personas.
He has further gone ahead to create this eye pleasing short film to illustrate his intent and art. Moving from songs off the project 'Dada' to 'Next To You' to 'Just Friends' to '32' to 'Normally' this short film draws the audience into a more humane illustration accompanied by a series of heartwarming scenes that adorn each track on the project.
