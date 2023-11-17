ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Young Jonn releases new 2-pack singles ahead of his debut album

Adeayo Adebiyi

Talented hitmaker Young Jonn is back with two new singles.

Young Jonn
Young Jonn

Recommended articles

These captivating tracks serve as a thrilling prelude to the unveiling of his highly anticipated debut album, scheduled to drop in January.

Kicking off the sonic journey is 'Go Hard,' a pulsating anthem that effortlessly blends elements of amapiano. The track beckons listeners to embrace an unrelenting pursuit of success, urging them to go full speed ahead with unwavering determination.

Young Jonn's signature production style shines through, creating an infectious energy that resonates with both casual listeners and dedicated fans alike. As the beats escalate, so does the call to action - a rallying cry to build an indelible reputation, leaving no room for hesitation or stops in the quest for greatness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the adrenaline-fueled intensity of 'Go Hard' is the introspective and soulful 'Disconnect.'

This second offering reveals another facet of Young Jonn's artistry, as he crafts an anthem for hustlers seeking a momentary escape from the demanding grind of adulthood. The track resonates with the universal desire to disconnect, unwind, and recharge, providing a sonic sanctuary for those navigating life's relentless hustle and bustle.

Young Jonn's two-pack release is a testament to the depth of his artistry, showcasing not only his prowess as a producer but also his strength in penmanship and creative diversity.

The juxtaposition of 'Go Hard' and 'Disconnect' highlights his ability to seamlessly navigate between different musical landscapes, offering listeners a multifaceted experience that transcends genre boundaries.

As fans eagerly await the full-length album set to drop in January, Young Jonn's latest offerings provide a taste of the musical journey that lies ahead. Brace yourselves for a sonic adventure that promises to redefine the landscape of contemporary African music.

ADVERTISEMENT

Young Jonn is not just riding the two-pack wave; he's setting the stage for a groundbreaking debut album that will undoubtedly leave an indelible mark on the global music scene

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Davido says making 'Timeless' album was like a healing process

Davido says making 'Timeless' album was like a healing process

'Waterside' stage play to enjoy December theatrical run in Lagos

'Waterside' stage play to enjoy December theatrical run in Lagos

Young Jonn releases new 2-pack singles ahead of his debut album

Young Jonn releases new 2-pack singles ahead of his debut album

Snoop Dogg announces he is finally quitting smoking

Snoop Dogg announces he is finally quitting smoking

NFVCB vows to sanction streaming services violating digital content law

NFVCB vows to sanction streaming services violating digital content law

Diddy's ex girlfriend Cassie accuses him of rape and abuse in new lawsuit

Diddy's ex girlfriend Cassie accuses him of rape and abuse in new lawsuit

Grammy nominated Afrobeats superstar Asake drops 'Lonely At The Top' remix EP

Grammy nominated Afrobeats superstar Asake drops 'Lonely At The Top' remix EP

Broken friendships and other unforgettable moments so far from 'RHOLagos' season 2

Broken friendships and other unforgettable moments so far from 'RHOLagos' season 2

Showmax set to release first Nigerian Original feature 'School Run'

Showmax set to release first Nigerian Original feature 'School Run'

Pulse Sports

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Shallipopi drops debut album 'Presido La Pluto'

Shallipopi drops debut album 'Presido La Pluto'

Afrobeats royalty Omawumi dazzles on new project 'More'

Omawumi offers brilliant pieces of herself in 'More'

A Pulse review of Presido La Pluto' by Afrobeats star Shallipopi

Shallipopi documents his mainstream rise with 'Presido La Pluto'

Rema is the youngest African artist to sell out O2 Arena

Rema sells out O2 Arena ahead of landmark concert