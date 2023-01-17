ADVERTISEMENT
Young Jonn previews new single

Adeayo Adebiyi

Multi-talented Afrobeats sensation Young Jonn previewed a new single that is set to be his first release of 2023.

Young Jonn
Young Jonn

Details: Young Jonn has taken to his Instagram account to share a snippet of his upcoming single as he seeks to pick off in 2023 from where he dropped off in 2022.

He posted the video on Monday, 16th January 2023 on his Instagram account with the caption "Shoutout to my mummy".

The single offers a Dancehall rhythm that shows a versatility that will further highlight Young Jonn's talent as he continues his impressive transition from producer to artist.

The single will be Young Jonn's first offering of 2023 as he aims to record another chart-topper following the success of 'Dada' feat Davido and 'Xtracool' which reached the summit of Turntable Nigeria 100.

The Chocolate City signee has a stunning 2022 which has invariably placed him in the conversation for the 2023 Headies Next Rated prize.

There's no release date yet for the single. However, it's likely to be released in the coming weeks.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
