Artist: Young Jonn
Young Jonn features Olamide on new exciting single, 'Currency'
Muti-talented producer and artist Young Jonn has tapped long term collaborator Olamide Baddo for new single titled 'Currency'.
ADVERTISEMENT
Recommended articles
Song Title: Currency
Genre: Afro-pop
Date of Release: February 8th, 2023
Producer: Unknown
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
Length: 2 minutes 53 seconds
Features: 1 - Olamide
Label: Chocolate City
Details/Takeaway: Young Jonn continues his fine run of hit singles as he taps Olamide who lays a smooth verse of on a tingling Pop record.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
William Uchemba finally shares pictures of his daughter, reveals why he didn't show it for a year
Tems' 'Found' set to receive RIAA plaque
Billboard & Vibe ranks Jay Z as the greatest rapper of all time
Young Jonn features Olamide on new exciting single, 'Currency'
'BBTitans': Big Brother tasks housemates to give cookies to their loves and favourite persons
'BBTitans': Big Brother asks Kanaga Jnr to leave the house to treat injured finger
How Spotify’s 100 Best African Love Songs playlist was built
'Grammy nominee wey dey live for trenches' - Peter Okoye blasts Seun Kuti for comments about Peter Obi
'BBTitans': Housemates defy Biggie's warnings as they have a go at each other again
ADVERTISEMENT