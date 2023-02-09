ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Young Jonn features Olamide on new exciting single, 'Currency'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Muti-talented producer and artist Young Jonn has tapped long term collaborator Olamide Baddo for new single titled 'Currency'.

Young Jonn feat Olamide - 'Currency'
Young Jonn feat Olamide - 'Currency'

Artist: Young Jonn

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Song Title: Currency

Genre: Afro-pop

Date of Release: February 8th, 2023

Producer: Unknown

Song Art:

Young Jonn feat Olamide - 'Currency'
Young Jonn feat Olamide - 'Currency' Pulse Nigeria

Length: 2 minutes 53 seconds

Features: 1 - Olamide

Label: Chocolate City

Details/Takeaway: Young Jonn continues his fine run of hit singles as he taps Olamide who lays a smooth verse of on a tingling Pop record.

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

William Uchemba finally shares pictures of his daughter, reveals why he didn't show it for a year

William Uchemba finally shares pictures of his daughter, reveals why he didn't show it for a year

Tems' 'Found' set to receive RIAA plaque

Tems' 'Found' set to receive RIAA plaque

Billboard & Vibe ranks Jay Z as the greatest rapper of all time

Billboard & Vibe ranks Jay Z as the greatest rapper of all time

Young Jonn features Olamide on new exciting single, 'Currency'

Young Jonn features Olamide on new exciting single, 'Currency'

'BBTitans': Big Brother tasks housemates to give cookies to their loves and favourite persons

'BBTitans': Big Brother tasks housemates to give cookies to their loves and favourite persons

'BBTitans': Big Brother asks Kanaga Jnr to leave the house to treat injured finger

'BBTitans': Big Brother asks Kanaga Jnr to leave the house to treat injured finger

How Spotify’s 100 Best African Love Songs playlist was built

How Spotify’s 100 Best African Love Songs playlist was built

'Grammy nominee wey dey live for trenches' - Peter Okoye blasts Seun Kuti for comments about Peter Obi

'Grammy nominee wey dey live for trenches' - Peter Okoye blasts Seun Kuti for comments about Peter Obi

'BBTitans': Housemates defy Biggie's warnings as they have a go at each other again

'BBTitans': Housemates defy Biggie's warnings as they have a go at each other again

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tems, Burna Boy

Tems wins, Burna Boy loses at 2023 Grammy Awards [See Full Winners List]

These women have Grammy affiliations

Is Tems really the first Nigerian woman to win a Grammy?

Tems, Burna Boy

Tems makes history with Grammy win, Burna Boy loses both nominations

Femi Kuti, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Tems

Why the Nigerian music industry needs to lose more Grammys [Pulse Editor's Opinion]