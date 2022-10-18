Artist: Young Jonn
Young Jonn drops visuals for hit single 'Xtra Cool'
Multi-talented artist and music producer Young Jonn has released the music video for his latest hit 'Xtra Cool'.
Song Title: Xtra Cool
Genre: Afropop
Date of Release: October 17th, 2022
Video Director: Bruno Marin
Length: 2 minutes 36 seconds
Label: Chocolate City Limited
Details/Takeaway: In the video, Young Jonn pairs up with his beautiful love interest who he serenades in a beach house overlooking the ambience of a body of water before they took for the streets and spending the day cozying up to each other.
