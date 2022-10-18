RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Young Jonn drops visuals for hit single 'Xtra Cool'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Multi-talented artist and music producer Young Jonn has released the music video for his latest hit 'Xtra Cool'.

Song Title: Xtra Cool

Genre: Afropop

Date of Release: October 17th, 2022

Video Director: Bruno Marin

Length: 2 minutes 36 seconds

Label: Chocolate City Limited

Details/Takeaway: In the video, Young Jonn pairs up with his beautiful love interest who he serenades in a beach house overlooking the ambience of a body of water before they took for the streets and spending the day cozying up to each other.

