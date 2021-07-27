You should listen to ShawBiT and his new song, 'Love, This n That'

He dropped his first single 'Woman' in 2018 and followed it up with 'No other gal' in 2019 and 'Alicia' in the same 2019. But the song that you should listen to he dropped 'Love , This n That' in 2020.

He has been in the studio for a while now, working day and night to compile a body work of songs which he is set to drop soon as his First EP.

He started making beats at the age of 20 and has since then mastered his craft, he has worked with the likes of few artist, producers and sound engineers in the music industry to improve his music skills.

