RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

You should listen to ShawBiT and his new song, 'Love, This n That'

Authors:

Motolani Alake

He has been in the studio for a while now, working day and night to compile a body work of songs which he is set to drop soon as his First EP.

You should listen to ShawBiT and his new song, 'Love, This n That.' (TBD)

ShawBiT is a Nigerian singer, songwriter and record producer born in Lagos. He was born Adegboye Segun on January 24, 2021.

Recommended articles

He dropped his first single 'Woman' in 2018 and followed it up with 'No other gal' in 2019 and 'Alicia' in the same 2019. But the song that you should listen to he dropped 'Love , This n That' in 2020.

ShawBiT Love, This n That

He has been in the studio for a while now, working day and night to compile a body work of songs which he is set to drop soon as his First EP.

He started making beats at the age of 20 and has since then mastered his craft, he has worked with the likes of few artist, producers and sound engineers in the music industry to improve his music skills.

You should listen to ShawBiT and his new song, 'Love, This n That.' (TBD)
You should listen to ShawBiT and his new song, 'Love, This n That.' (TBD) Pulse Nigeria
You should listen to ShawBiT and his new song, 'Love, This n That.' (TBD)
You should listen to ShawBiT and his new song, 'Love, This n That.' (TBD) Pulse Nigeria
You should listen to ShawBiT and his new song, 'Love, This n That.' (TBD)
You should listen to ShawBiT and his new song, 'Love, This n That.' (TBD) Pulse Nigeria

His love and passion for singing which started when he was a backup singer in the church choir has driven his singing talent and now he makes his own beat and records his own songs, a self-taught skill he developed while growing up and begin to work more on them to get better in his craft.

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

You should listen to ShawBiT and his new song, 'Love, This n That'

Kizz Daniel set to release new single as he takes Kizomba lessons in new video

Nkechi Blessing and Mary Njoku slam those body-shaming BBNaija's Angel over her breast

Pulse List: 5 Nigerian celebrities who used to be musicians

Laburu has landed! Watch new 'King of Boys: The Return of the King' teaser

Dapper Damm raises the bar with Rexxie’s album after his success with Omah Lay

BBNaija 2021: Peace emerges 1st Head of House, picks Yousef as deputy

BBNaija 2021: 5 exciting highlights from season's first diary session

Beambo Taylor features Nessy Bee on new single, 'Energy'