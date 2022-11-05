Yokinto releases 'Erotica Lady,' a thought provoking single
#FeatureByYokinto: Erotica Lady is Yokinto’s medium of expressing his observation of the different lifestyle choices young ladies make these days in order to meet ends meet.
In Erotica Lady, its creator, Yokinto sings about how young ladies pick on vices such as ardent strong headedness against authorities, “hookup” and other related sexual and morally depleted traits in order to make ends meet.
The song indirectly portrays the economic misfortunes of the times that warrant economically sidelined gender, ladies, to take the easier route out.
Yokinto's Erotica Lady is taken off his forthcoming debut Extended Playlist (EP) which he titled "Alien Hunter" said to be released soon.
LISTEN/BUY & DOWNLOAD EROTICA LADY HERE: https://onerpm.link/171850372272
