RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Yokinto releases 'Erotica Lady,' a thought provoking single

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByYokinto: Erotica Lady is Yokinto’s medium of expressing his observation of the different lifestyle choices young ladies make these days in order to meet ends meet.

Yokinto releases 'Erotica Lady,' a thought provoking single.
Yokinto releases 'Erotica Lady,' a thought provoking single.

Recommended articles

In Erotica Lady, its creator, Yokinto sings about how young ladies pick on vices such as ardent strong headedness against authorities, “hookup” and other related sexual and morally depleted traits in order to make ends meet.

The song indirectly portrays the economic misfortunes of the times that warrant economically sidelined gender, ladies, to take the easier route out.

Yokinto's Erotica Lady is taken off his forthcoming debut Extended Playlist (EP) which he titled "Alien Hunter" said to be released soon.

LISTEN/BUY & DOWNLOAD EROTICA LADY HERE: https://onerpm.link/171850372272

_---_

#FeatureByYokinto

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Yokinto releases 'Erotica Lady,' a thought provoking single

Yokinto releases 'Erotica Lady,' a thought provoking single

Afro-fusion act Scarface Jigga enlists Kelvyn Boy for 'On My Mind'

Afro-fusion act Scarface Jigga enlists Kelvyn Boy for 'On My Mind'

Spotify launches Black Panther: Wakanda Forever official playlist

Spotify launches Black Panther: Wakanda Forever official playlist

Spotify launches 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' official playlist with immersive listening experience

Spotify launches 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' official playlist with immersive listening experience

Kenzyafricanboy set to release new single, 'WET'

Kenzyafricanboy set to release new single, 'WET'

R&B Princess tells the story of falling in love on debut album, 'Becoming'

R&B Princess tells the story of falling in love on debut album, 'Becoming'

Rising talent Saint NTB explores love and heartbreak on new single, 'Done With You'

Rising talent Saint NTB explores love and heartbreak on new single, 'Done With You'

Sensational singer Moliy is Apple Music’s latest Africa Rising recipient

Sensational singer Moliy is Apple Music’s latest Africa Rising recipient

Nigerian Idol star Progress drops new single, 'JO'

Nigerian Idol star Progress drops new single, 'JO'

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Olamide, Lil Kesh, Adekunle Gold, Fireboy, Asake

Shout out to all the Yahoo Boys No Laptop: Celebrating a decade of YBNL

Burna Boy

'I can't talk to you if you haven't made 100 million dollars this year,' Burna Boy boasts

Spotify releases documentary to celebrate 10 years of Afrobeats label, “YBNL

Spotify releases documentary to celebrate 10 years of Afrobeats label, 'YBNL'

Wizkid (SoundCity)

'You all address me as Sir or Daddy before you mention my name,' Wizkid fires