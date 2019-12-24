On December 23, 2019, Nigerian superstar, Tiwa Savage held her 'Everything Savage' Concert at Eko Conventional Centre.

The event was graced by stars like Wizkid, Olamide, Tekno, Don Jazzy, Joeboy, T-Classic, QDot and so forth. But the moment of the evening was when Tiwa Savage brought out her fellow female artist, Yemi Alade.

Over the years, collaboration between female artists in Nigeria has been few and far between. The moment is special because Alade and Savage are the two biggest female pop stars in Nigerian music - maybe African music too.

You can watch the video below;