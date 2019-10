Artist: Yemi Alade

Song Title: Vibe

Genre: Afrobeats, Afroswing

Album: Woman of Steel

Date of release: October 28, 2019

Label: Effyzie/UMG France

Producer: TBA

Video Director: OVie

Details/Takeaway: ‘Vibe’ is fifth track on Woman of Steel. Lyrically, it’s very impressive as it shows Yemi Alade as a sexually liberated woman.

This video is colorful.