Nigerian star, Yemi Alade has signed a new licensing deal with Universal Music Africa and Universal Music France.

The news broke on September 9, 2019. The boss of Effyzie Music Group, the label to which Yemi Alade is currently signed tweeted this, "We go with God @universalmusicafrica / @universalmusicfrance signs Licencing Deal with @effyzziemusicgroup for #Nigerian superstar @yemialade."

Under the multi-year agreement, UMA will serve as the exclusive worldwide recorded music partner for Yemi Alade and her label Effyzzie Music Group, and UMF will serve as the international roll-out partner for the project.

This licensing agreement, effective immediately, shows UMG’s will to strengthen its position in this part of the world through UMA, and builds upon the enormous success Yemi Alade has achieved with her label Effyzzie Music Group.

In making the announcement, Moussa Soumbounou, MD of Universal Music Africa, said, “Yemi Alade is one of the few artists in the history of African urban pop music to reach such a high level of notoriety.

"We at Universal Music Africa are all huge fans of Yemi Alade and her music and with what she has already accomplished with Effyzzie Music Group, we believe that our new partnership will only further elevate her superstar status globally. We are excited and proud to support her in this new phase of her career and help her reach even greater heights.”

Olivier Nusse, Chairman and CEO of Universal Music France, said, “It is a real opportunity for Universal Music to have the confidence of such an artist. Her talent and impact on African and even world pop music are undeniable, and it is with great humility but even more ambition that we will support his project, with the help of the other subsidiaries.

"Africa is more present than ever on the world music scene, and Universal Music Group through such a partnership, confirms its ambitions, but also its leadership.”

Taiye Aliyu, CEO and founder of Effyzzie Music Group, added, "We at Effyzzie Music Group and Yemi Alade are pleased to be working in partnership with the Universal Music Group, changing the narrative of African music, one artist at a time. The Future is Africa. "

It's been a solid year for Yemi Alade who became the first female African act to have one million YouTube subscribers. She also released her fourth studio album, Woman of Steel a few weeks ago. This came after she featured on Beyonce's album, The Lion King: The Gift.