Yemi Alade set to drop third EP, ‘African Baddie’ in December 2022

The project is set for a 2nd December, 2022 release with Yemi already releasing the lead single 'Baddie' and ‘Bubble' featuring Spice.

Speaking on her new EP, Yemi Alade said, “I’m an African ‘Baddie’, but that doesn’t mean I don’t have emotions. Every woman can relate to all the moods in this EP. One minute, we are begging a man not to hurt us again and the next we're in front of the mirror reminding ourselves who is really in control.”

On the EP, Yemi Alade guides fans through different moods, while also navigating between new genres with ease; Dancehall, Highlife, and Afrobeats are all represented in her latest body of work.

“This new EP is special to me” she said. “Everyone will be able to resonate with different songs to put them in various moods. There is a song for every person on ‘African Baddie. The vibe flows into one another and I am happy to take my audience on a musical journey with each song”.