Yemi Alade sells out Olympia hall in Paris

The show took place on Sunday, 6th November 2022 and it had fans singing along to Yemi Alade who since she emerged in the mainstream of Nigerian music in 2013 has gone on to establish herself as a star.

The award-winning singer is one of Africa's biggest music exports with her music finding an audience across the continent and beyond.

Yemi Alade's latest show is not her first exploit in France. In 2017, she performed at the Le Trianon in Paris during her successful tour of Europe.