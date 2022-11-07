Details: In her latest show in France Nigerian superstar Yemi Alade sold out the 2,000-capacity Olympia Hall in Paris as she thrilled the audience with her hit singles.
Yemi Alade sells out Olympia hall in Paris
Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Yemi Alade has sold out the Olympia hall in Paris in her latest concert.
Recommended articles
The show took place on Sunday, 6th November 2022 and it had fans singing along to Yemi Alade who since she emerged in the mainstream of Nigerian music in 2013 has gone on to establish herself as a star.
The award-winning singer is one of Africa's biggest music exports with her music finding an audience across the continent and beyond.
Yemi Alade's latest show is not her first exploit in France. In 2017, she performed at the Le Trianon in Paris during her successful tour of Europe.
While Yemi Alade might have lost her grip on Nigerian listeners, her music still enjoys wide patronage across Africa and also internationally where she has established herself as "Mama Africa".
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng