RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Yemi Alade sells out Olympia hall in Paris

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Yemi Alade has sold out the Olympia hall in Paris in her latest concert.

Nigerian Singer Yemi Alade
Nigerian Singer Yemi Alade

Details: In her latest show in France Nigerian superstar Yemi Alade sold out the 2,000-capacity Olympia Hall in Paris as she thrilled the audience with her hit singles.

Recommended articles

The show took place on Sunday, 6th November 2022 and it had fans singing along to Yemi Alade who since she emerged in the mainstream of Nigerian music in 2013 has gone on to establish herself as a star.

The award-winning singer is one of Africa's biggest music exports with her music finding an audience across the continent and beyond.

Yemi Alade's latest show is not her first exploit in France. In 2017, she performed at the Le Trianon in Paris during her successful tour of Europe.

While Yemi Alade might have lost her grip on Nigerian listeners, her music still enjoys wide patronage across Africa and also internationally where she has established herself as "Mama Africa".

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Yemi Alade sells out Olympia hall in Paris

Yemi Alade sells out Olympia hall in Paris

'Enough with the pressure,' Bad Boy Timz tells BNXN after he purchases new Benz

'Enough with the pressure,' Bad Boy Timz tells BNXN after he purchases new Benz

Don Jazzy releases the fourth episode of “Don Jazzy Radio on Apple Music

Don Jazzy releases the fourth episode of “Don Jazzy Radio” on Apple Music

Mohbad returns with new single, takes swipe at Naira Marley, Marlian Records

Mohbad returns with new single, takes swipe at Naira Marley, Marlian Records

Sprite and Filmhouse to host a West-African premiere for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in Lagos

Sprite and Filmhouse to host a West-African premiere for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in Lagos

Meet DJ iPhone, disc jockey elevating Ghanaian nightlife experience with mobile device

Meet DJ iPhone, disc jockey elevating Ghanaian nightlife experience with mobile device

'Elesin Oba' explores Soyinka's 4th stage but it's not the deep film it pretends to be [Pulse Review]

'Elesin Oba' explores Soyinka's 4th stage but it's not the deep film it pretends to be [Pulse Review]

2023: Comedian, Mr Macaroni declares support for Peter Obi

2023: Comedian, Mr Macaroni declares support for Peter Obi

Future Sounds Vol.31 featuring El Prince, PsychoYP, C Natty, C BLAQ and more

Future Sounds Vol.31 featuring El Prince, PsychoYP, C Natty, C BLAQ and more

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Olamide, Lil Kesh, Adekunle Gold, Fireboy, Asake

Shout out to all the Yahoo Boys No Laptop: Celebrating a decade of YBNL

Mavin Records

Mavin Records postpone release of next single in response to recent events

Wizkid - 'More Love, Less Ego'

Wizkid reportedly postpones 'More Love, Less Ego' amidst recent tragic event

Burna Boy, Tems, Rema

Tems, Burna Boy, Rema continue run on Billboard Hot 100