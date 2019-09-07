If you have ever wished to listen to a music collaboration by Yemi Alade and Tiwa Savage, you might need to drop that wish because the self-acclaimed Mama Africa does not believe the collaboration would ever happen.

In a video interview published on YouTube by Ndani TV on Friday, September 6, 2019, Yemi Alade spoke about her relationship with Tiwa Savage.

Asked if she would like to have a collaboration with Tiwa, the singer said, “I don’t know how to answer this question.”

She thereafter said, “It’s unfortunate that with the troubles that people keep steering in our ways, it probably will never allow us to ever have a collaboration, because you’re not sure the outcome would even be positive or be over run by negative things and all the fights. When we do music, we do it so people can be happy, so when we do a song together, what are we fueling? What are we encouraging? That’s the most important question”.

During a listening party for her new single, ‘49–99’ in London, England on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, Tiwa Savage gave a shout-out to her fellow African female artists including Yemi Alade.

The Universal Music artist gave the shout-out after a member of the audience at the listening party asked her who she would like to do a collaboration with among Nigerian female artists.

Tiwa Savage released a new single, '49-99' on Thursday, September 5, 2019. (UMG)

She said, “Oh man, there’s many many queen, man. Come on, like Yemi Alade just dropped an incredible body of work, huge shout-out to her. Errrm, who doesn’t like Teni The Entertainer? Like, she’s incredible. Simi, Niniola, Waje, Omawumi…”

“We even have Vanessa Mdee from the east, we have Becca whom I have done records with as well. And even the females from the UK, like you have Tomi… There’s so many… Lola Rae…”

You'll recall that Yemi Alade released a new album titled "Woman of Steel" on Friday, August 30, 2019.

The album was announced after she released a remix to her single, ‘Oh My Gosh’ with American rapper, Rick Ross. The album was then made available for pre-order on August 21, 2019.