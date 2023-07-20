Yemi Alade, Ruger, Phyno, Zlatan to perform at 2023 AFRIMMA awards

At the award billed to take place in September, AFRIMMA has announced a mouth-watering line up of artists who will dazzle guests at the event.

Nigerian music star Yemi Alade, Dancehall sensation Ruger, Hip Hop superstar Phyno, hitmaker KCee, and Street-pop maestro Zlatan are all set to perform at the event. Also set to grace the stage is Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz.

Aside from the award show there will be a AFRIMMA Fashion show that will take place on September 16 at the FiveAM Theatre.

