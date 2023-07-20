ADVERTISEMENT
Yemi Alade, Ruger, Phyno, Zlatan to perform at 2023 AFRIMMA awards

Adeayo Adebiyi

The African Muzik Magazine Awards 2023 is set to celebrate African music excellence with much pump and pageantry.

At the award billed to take place in September, AFRIMMA has announced a mouth-watering line up of artists who will dazzle guests at the event.

Nigerian music star Yemi Alade, Dancehall sensation Ruger, Hip Hop superstar Phyno, hitmaker KCee, and Street-pop maestro Zlatan are all set to perform at the event. Also set to grace the stage is Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz.

Aside from the award show there will be a AFRIMMA Fashion show that will take place on September 16 at the FiveAM Theatre.

The Award ceremony is set to take place at the monumental Meyerson Symphony Center in Dallas, Texas on September 17, 2023. Alongside the main ceremony would be events like the highly topical AFRIMMA Music Panel, which has come to be a fixture of the award ceremony.

