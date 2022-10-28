RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Yemi Alade returns with catchy Dancehall rhythm, 'Baddie'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian superstar Yemi Wizkid is back with a new single she calls 'Baddie'.

Yemi Alade -'Baddie'
Yemi Alade -'Baddie'

Artist: Yemi Alade

Song Title: Baddie

Genre: Dancehall

Date of Release: October 28th, 2022

Producer: Victor Kpoudosu

Yemi Alade -'Baddie'
Yemi Alade -'Baddie'

Length: 2 minutes 46 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Effizy Music Group

Details/Takeaway: Yemi Alade returns with a Dancehall single which combines the energetic bounce of Dancehall music with the sultry lyrics that drives it for a catchy Baddie.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

