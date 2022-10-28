Artist: Yemi Alade
Yemi Alade returns with catchy Dancehall rhythm, 'Baddie'
Nigerian superstar Yemi Wizkid is back with a new single she calls 'Baddie'.
Read Also
Song Title: Baddie
Genre: Dancehall
Date of Release: October 28th, 2022
Producer: Victor Kpoudosu
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
Length: 2 minutes 46 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: Effizy Music Group
Details/Takeaway: Yemi Alade returns with a Dancehall single which combines the energetic bounce of Dancehall music with the sultry lyrics that drives it for a catchy Baddie.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
New Music Releases featuring Wande Coal, Wizkid, Johnny Drille, Blaqbonez, Bella Shmurda and more
Lil Kesh thrills on new single 'Talk & Do'
Yemi Alade returns with catchy Dancehall rhythm, 'Baddie'
Phyno returns with new Amapiano hit, 'Bad Bxtches Only (BBO)'
Johnny Drille returns with new captivating EP, 'Home'
EMPIRE teams up with Wande Coal for new single 'Umbrella' off upcoming compilation album 'Where We Come From'
Blaqbonez drops new stellar album 'Young Preacher'
Wizkid returns with new single 'Money & Love'
BBNaija’s Nina reportedly remarries two years after proxy marriage
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox