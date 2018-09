news

Yemi Alade is out with the visuals to her latest single, ''Oh My Gosh.''

The last few months has seen Yemi Alade release new singles for Elele and Issokay , and following the release of the audio for her new single, 'Oh My Gosh' produced by DJ Coublon, the singer has now shared a colourful visual for it.

The visuals opens with a delivery man at her doorsteps with a car package, as Yemi Alade alongside her female dancers light up the town.

The video was directed by Ovie.