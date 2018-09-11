Yemi Alade performs with Teyana Taylor at Essence Street Style Fest

news

The fourth annual Essence Street Style Festival held in Brooklyn this weekend with Yemi Alade taking center stage as one of the headline acts.

The event saw Yemi Alade thrill the audience even in rainy conditions as she gave quite the show delivering some of her notable songs to the delight of the crowd that gathered.

The block party, which is in its fourth edition is all about celebrating the beautiful black women in the fashion industry during New York Fashion Week.

The event creates a place where women, from fashion influencers, people in the industry and models can come together to share ideas and network, it also aids in promoting women of African-American origin who have made a success out of their career.

The event was hosted by actress and comedian Amanda Seales, and included performances by Yemi Alade and Teyana Taylor and a community fashion show.

Yemi Alade announces Canada and US tour

Yemi Alade has announced the concert dates for performances at her upcoming US/Canada tour.

Following from the success of her European Tour which took her and members of her Ova Sabi Band across major cities with the final leg holding at the iconic Melkweg Center in Amsterdam , Netherlands, Yemi Alade has now released the dates for the North American leg of the tour which will hold in US and Canada.

The tour will see her performing from July to September 2018.