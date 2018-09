news

Yemi Alade has shared the visuals to her latest release, 'Issokay.'

The vibrant song produced by Egar Boi is one easy and catchy records that does her profile of songs no harm.

If there is one thing guaranteed in a Yemi Alade video, that is plenty dancing and this is no exception as she takes to the street with her dancers throughout the clip.

The colourful visuals shot in Toronto, Canada is an expression of fun and various dance moves.

The video was directed by Ovie Etseyatse.