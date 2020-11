After the anthemic 'True Love' Yemi Alade stuns with the third single off her fifth studio album titled 'Empress' - 'I Choose You.'

Featuring French superstar singer Dadju and produced by Dr. Amir, the Empress of Afro-pop shares a taste of what to expect from her hotly anticipated set slated for a November 2020 release.

The sizzling pop duet is available on all music platforms.

You can play the video below;