ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Yemi Alade expands Spotify’s Equal universe

Adeayo Adebiyi

Spotify’s EQUAL Africa programme has kicked off 2023 by shining its spotlight on multi-talented Nigerian artist Yemi Alade. Alade, a leading female Afro Pop artist in Africa, is the latest musician to join the list of accomplished artists featured on the EQUAL Africa playlist.

Yemi Alade
Yemi Alade

The Spotify EQUAL Africa programme seeks to provide female artists with the support and resources to grow their craft and reach worldwide audiences through multiple playlists. The beneficiaries also receive off-platform guidance and tools to help take their music careers to even greater heights.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

“It's a great time to be alive, female artists have quadrupled in number compared to a decade ago. The only thing we ask now, in this male-dominated industry, is for equal opportunities. Equal opportunities to be seen, for our talents to be showcased, because in the ‘universe of music’ there is no gender, only potential, creativity, and pure magic,” Alade says.

Alade is no stranger to the spotlight. With four albums, an EP and hit singles such as Johnny, Shekere, Africa, oh my gosh, and Bum Bum under her belt, she is part of the Afro Pop elite.

Her performances have lit up stages across Africa, Europe and the USA performing for among others, the British Royal Family, but this singer-songwriter is also a hit on the small screen. Alade is the first African female Afro Pop star to hit over 100 million views on YouTube and VEVO with her smash hit single Johnny, which is now the most viewed video from an African female pop star ever.

Alade is also a multi-award winner, taking home the 2015 and 2016 MTV Africa Music Awards for best female artist and has been nominated for multiple BET and MOBO Awards. She is a featured artist on the track Don’t Jealous Me, which appears on Beyoncé’s compilation album “The Lion King: The Gift”, alongside Mr Eazi and Tekno, and guests on the lead single on Angelique Kidjo’s Grammy winning album, “Mother Nature”.

Outside of her music, Alade is an actress and a UNDP Goodwill Ambassador who operates her own charity, the James and Helen Pathway Foundation.

“Yemi is such a talented artist who has already carved out a solid place in the music industry. Spotify is looking forward to showcasing her talent to an even wider audience, and working with her to further map out her success,” says Spotify’s head of music for Sub-Saharan Africa, Phiona Okumu.

Check out Yemi Alade’s track, Baddie, on the EQUAL Africa playlist.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tim Godfrey celebrates proposal anniversary with a trip down memory lane

Tim Godfrey celebrates proposal anniversary with a trip down memory lane

Peace Anyiam-Osigwe’s family releases official statement following her death

Peace Anyiam-Osigwe’s family releases official statement following her death

Zinoleesky explains breakup with Naira Marley's sister, gives his spec

Zinoleesky explains breakup with Naira Marley's sister, gives his spec

Rema's 'Calm Down' tops Indian Music Industry chart

Rema's 'Calm Down' tops Indian Music Industry chart

Bovi confesses that he misses Davido like a girl who broke his heart

Bovi confesses that he misses Davido like a girl who broke his heart

Burna Boy's 'YE' goes platinum in the US

Burna Boy's 'YE' goes platinum in the US

Yemi Alade expands Spotify’s Equal universe

Yemi Alade expands Spotify’s Equal universe

AMAA founder Peace Anyiam-Osigwe has passed away

AMAA founder Peace Anyiam-Osigwe has passed away

AFRIMA unveils Ahmed Sylla, Sophy Aiida, Pearl Thusi as hosts for 8th edition in Senegal

AFRIMA unveils Ahmed Sylla, Sophy Aiida, Pearl Thusi as hosts for 8th edition in Senegal

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Olisa Adibua

Olisa Adibua clarifies his role in 'Lagos Loves Damini' concert

Kizz Daniel

Kizz Daniel kick-starts 2023 with new single, 'RTID (Rich Till I Die)'

Portable

7 reasons why Portable thrives despite his uncertain brand

Burna Boy

Victim blaming of Nigerian concertgoers needs to stop [Pulse Editor's Opinion]