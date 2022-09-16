Artist: Yemi Alade
Yemi Alade features Jamaican sensation Spice for new Dancehall tune 'Bubble It'
Afrobeats superstar Yemi Alade and Jamaican Dancehall artist Spice have combined for a new Dancehall single called 'Bubble It'.
Song Title: Bubble It
Genre: Dancehall
Date of Release: September 16, 2022
Producers: Victor Kpoudosu
Length: 2 minutes 53 seconds
Features: 1 - Spice
Label: Effizy Music Group
Details/Takeaway: Yemi Alade is a superstar whose music has found a wide audience spread across the world. Her new song 'Bubble It' sees her feature Jamaican Dancehall artist Spice for a tune that is sure to have listeners dancing.
