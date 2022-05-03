RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Yemi Alade and Kranium release colourful visuals for 'My Man'

Onyema Courage

'My Man' official video by Yemi Alade and Kranium is here!

Yemi Alade My Man Video ft Kranium

Nigerian megastar Yemi Alade has released the official video for 'My Man,' a collaboration between her and Jamaican singer Kranium produced by Egar Boi.

The Afro-fusion song is the singer's first official single of the year, following her fiery contribution to the Effyzzie Music-led single 'Tell Somebody,' which featured Mozambican trio Yaba Buluku Boyz.

In the United States, ace cinematographer Ovie Etseyase directed the lush and colorful video. Check out the video below to see the ace singer in action!

