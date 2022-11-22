Artist: YCEE
YCEE returns with smoking Amapiano single, 'Azul '22' feat Costa Titch, Phantom Steeze & Ma Gang Official
Nigerian talented artist YCEE has returned with a new exciting single he titled 'Azul '22' and on which he features South African artists - Costa Titch, Phantom Steeze, and Ma Gang.
Song Title: Azul '22
Genre: Amapiano
Date of Release: November 22nd, 2022
Producer: SIBUSISO JOHANNES MNYAKENI, SEBUTI ALEC MOHALANYANE, THANDO TSHABALALA
Song Art:
Length: 4 minutes 01 seconds
Features: 3 - Costa Titch, Phantom Steeze, Ma Gang.
Label: The ANBT Company, under exclusive license to ONErpm
Details/Takeaway: YCee joins forces with south African artists Costa Titch and Phantom steez to release a brand new single, titled ‘Azul’. The track was produced by Sibusiso Johannes Mnyakeni, Sebuti Alec Mohalanyane and Thando Tshabalala.
Ycee's 'Azul '22' is already making waves across the club and social media platforms like Tik Tok. With a highly anticipated return from the artist, DJs and fans will be glued to their radios as this one hits the airwaves.
