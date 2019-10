Artist: YCee

Song Title: Mo Salah

Genre: Trap

Album: YCeevsZaheer

Date of release: October 25, 2019

Label: ANBT

Producer: TBA

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: As YCee vs Zaheer is set to drop on November 8, 2019, YCee releases this follow-up to 'Dakun.'

You can listen to the song below;