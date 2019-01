In celebration of his 26th birthday on Tuesday, January 29, 2019, the singer who recently announced his independent platform, 'Ain't Nobody Badder Than', is out with a new single for his fans.

'Balance' is Ycee going back to his early days of actually rapping as he delivers some heavy bars on the record.

https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/balance-single/1450895253