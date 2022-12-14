ADVERTISEMENT
YBNL new signee Senth drops debut EP, 'Senth Of Her'

Adeayo Adebiyi

YBNL's new signee Senth has released his debut EP he calls 'Senth Of Her'.

Senth - 'Senth Of Her'
Senth - 'Senth Of Her'

Artist: Senth

Album Title: Senth Of Her

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: December 13th, 2022

Producers: (Track 1, 5 - Senth), (Track 2 - Big Bad Beat), (Track 3 - YUK), (Track 4 - Eskeez),

Song Art:

Senth - 'Senth Of Her'
Senth - 'Senth Of Her' Pulse Nigeria

Length: 20 minutes 16 seconds

Features: 2 - Fave, Mayorkun

Label: YBNL/EMPIRE

Details/Takeaway: Senth delivers a 5-track EP that showcases a curious style of music that leans towards Dancehall Ragga elements.

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
