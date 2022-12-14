Artist: Senth
YBNL new signee Senth drops debut EP, 'Senth Of Her'
YBNL's new signee Senth has released his debut EP he calls 'Senth Of Her'.
Album Title: Senth Of Her
Genre: Afrobeats
Date of Release: December 13th, 2022
Producers: (Track 1, 5 - Senth), (Track 2 - Big Bad Beat), (Track 3 - YUK), (Track 4 - Eskeez),
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
Length: 20 minutes 16 seconds
Features: 2 - Fave, Mayorkun
Label: YBNL/EMPIRE
Details/Takeaway: Senth delivers a 5-track EP that showcases a curious style of music that leans towards Dancehall Ragga elements.
