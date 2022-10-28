Artist: Yaba Buluku Boyz, DJ Tarico
Yaba Buluku Boyz return with an enchanting new single ‘Wa Kula’ featuring Jah Prayzah
Amapiano sensation Yaba Buluku Boyz are back with a new single called 'Wa Kula' which features Zimbabwean star Jah Prayzah.
Song Title: Wa Kula
Genre: Amapiano
Date of Release: October 28th, 2022
Producer: DJ Tarico
Song Art:
Length: 4 minutes 29 seconds
Features: 1 - Jah Prayzah
Label: Geobek Records / MAD Solutions LLC
Details/Takeaway: 'Wa Kula' is the latest release from the Yaba Buluku Boyz since the success of their Yemi Alade assisted record 'Tell Somebody'.
With their latest single, 'Wa Kula' (Growing Up”), featuring Zimbabwean star Jah Prayzah, they show love to a united Africa again. Supported by South Africa’s Amapiano soundscape, the Yaba Buluku Boyz and Jah Prayzah wax lyrical about their journey from the streets to continental stardom. True to the ethos of the Boyz, the song demands all persons, regardless of cultural background, unite in song and dance.
