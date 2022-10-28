Yaba Buluku Boyz return with an enchanting new single ‘Wa Kula’ featuring Jah Prayzah

Details/Takeaway: 'Wa Kula' is the latest release from the Yaba Buluku Boyz since the success of their Yemi Alade assisted record 'Tell Somebody'.

With their latest single, 'Wa Kula' (Growing Up”), featuring Zimbabwean star Jah Prayzah, they show love to a united Africa again. Supported by South Africa’s Amapiano soundscape, the Yaba Buluku Boyz and Jah Prayzah wax lyrical about their journey from the streets to continental stardom. True to the ethos of the Boyz, the song demands all persons, regardless of cultural background, unite in song and dance.