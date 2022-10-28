RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Yaba Buluku Boyz return with an enchanting new single ‘Wa Kula’ featuring Jah Prayzah

Adeayo Adebiyi

Amapiano sensation Yaba Buluku Boyz are back with a new single called 'Wa Kula' which features Zimbabwean star Jah Prayzah.

Yaba Buluku Boyz
Artist: Yaba Buluku Boyz, DJ Tarico

Song Title: Wa Kula

Genre: Amapiano

Date of Release: October 28th, 2022

Producer: DJ Tarico

Yaba Bulu Boyz, Jah Prayzah - 'Wa Kula'
Length: 4 minutes 29 seconds

Features: 1 - Jah Prayzah

Label: Geobek Records / MAD Solutions LLC

Details/Takeaway: 'Wa Kula' is the latest release from the Yaba Buluku Boyz since the success of their Yemi Alade assisted record 'Tell Somebody'.

With their latest single, 'Wa Kula' (Growing Up”), featuring Zimbabwean star Jah Prayzah, they show love to a united Africa again. Supported by South Africa’s Amapiano soundscape, the Yaba Buluku Boyz and Jah Prayzah wax lyrical about their journey from the streets to continental stardom. True to the ethos of the Boyz, the song demands all persons, regardless of cultural background, unite in song and dance.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

