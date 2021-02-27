The Ghanaian rapper released a Ray Rock produced song this midnight which he titles 'Facts' with direct lyrical shots to Samini, Shatta Wale and Sarkodie.

In the song, Yaa Pono attacked Samini for taking over a beef he started with Shatta Wale when he rapped that 'Samini is jealous' because anytime he tweets Shatta Wale becomes uncomfortable.

Taking on Sarkodie, he called out the 'Highest' rapper for throwing shots at his colleague Ghanaian rappers with jabs he threw on International collaboration. He also alleged that Ghana Music Awards are always rigged in favour of Sarkodie.

The song has since sparked debate on social media, listen to it below plus some reaction from fans.