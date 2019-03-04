This week, Pulse Music's New Artist Spotlight is focused on Wurld, the fast-rising singer that has everything to be your new favorite artist.

It’s important to note with the proliferation of mediocre sounds that surrounds the music space, determining the songs that get mainstream attention and the crowded field of ''anyhow'' artists, there has grown a huge gulf between the big league artists and those who are able to make some form of breakthrough in the industry.

But in recent years, we have witnessed a refreshing new wave of creativity from a budding and unmistakable generation of young, forward thinking and constantly evolving talents, some identified within the 'Alte' space, where the likes of Odunsi and Santi holds forth and some just completely in a class of their own.

One such artist that pops up every once in a while is the singer, Wurld.

Born Sadiq Onifade, Wurld belongs to the 'rebellious' crop of artists whose music is distinct, lyrically matured and possesses exceptional depth and beauty that separates him from the crowd.

For those who have not been following, Wurld could be referred to as that new guy on the scene but he has been here longer than a minute, making music for close to a decade since his move to the US.

It was while he was there that he was innovatively experimenting with different sounds and genres before finally finding his own lane with his 'Electro Fusion' sound which allows him to infuse a bit of everything from Afrobeat to R&B, Pop, Fuji and more.

''My music is mainly a fusion of soul and electronic music with sprinkles of different genres of music I have been introduced to as a kid until now. I let the music speak for itself and hope to connect with as many people as possible from different regions of the world.''

He has always had a passion towards the art, but making the move to America allowed Wurld to not just get deeper into his craft, but also improve particularly on his songwriting, as he realized that he could emulate his influences, that range from the likes of Fela Kuti, Kanye West, Michael Jackson and Phil Collins with the diversity tangible in his sound and yet be authentic by simply telling his own story and creating an honest conversation of his feelings with his listeners,

''Authenticity in depth, lyrics, I want people to be liberated and feel like they can do anything when they listen to my music, it is a conversation and my goal is to add a different range to the conversation, I just want to add another layer to the amazing things people are doing.'' he explained in an interview with Pulse last year.

With that part of finding himself achieved, Wurld immersed himself in the music, working with other artists like Mario, BK Brasco and releasing his debut EP, ''Evolution'' in 2013, but it took him two years after before he scored what was to be his biggest feat on the charts with the song, 'Follow You' alongside Polish disc jockey, DJ Gromee.

''Yeah, my song went Gold, that was my very first major achievement, it was really big in the Eastern part of Europe like Denmark, Poland.

I was working with DJ/producer Groomee, he played it for Sony Music in Poland, they loved the song, they wanted to sign me, but it didn't feel alright for me signing in Poland, but he went ahead and the song went on to open doors for me.''

While making inroads into the European scene, Wurld was relatively an unknown back home and it wasn't until 2016 when he enjoyed what was his first big mainstream impact with the release of the single, 'Show You Off' where he worked with producers Shizzi and Walshy Fire, one part of the trio that makes up the international group, Major Lazer, a song he admitted changed his life,

''That song is special because Shizzi had the music already and I met with him through a friend of mine, Kingsley, and when he played me the record, I loved the Fela vibe in it, I created the record over like a week, I shared it with a friend of mine that knew Walshy Fire, he heard it, added some things and it was done.

After the song was done, people around me were like this song has to go out and I paid attention to the energy of about 20 people around me and since it went out, it has been everywhere.''

'Show You Off' is that infectious love tune that highlighted the hit making side of his music.

The melodious song with lyrics about love, pride, beauty and sincere emotions with few lines delivered in Yoruba, ''O Ma Ba Mi Dele'' [You will follow me home] helped squeeze him through the doors of names to pay attention to on the Indigenous music scene.

Wurld approaches his music in the most unique and creatively dynamic way.

Even though he is in the rat race to make music that will appeal to many, he understands that it is also crucial to differentiate yourself from the pack and this he is doing not just with his individuality, emphasized by his conspicuous blue hair, but also his creativity, highlighted not just in his music but in the thought process of his videos.

2018 was a year where he consistently improved his profile, returning home eight years after, becoming more visible at local events, releasing new singles like 'Contagious', 'Paranoid' and the Sarz assisted 'Trobul' and their latest collaboration, 'Ego' released at the start of the year.

He also bagged a deal with Universal Music with his music getting featured alongside that of South African duo, Nasty C and Sho Madjozi on Apple Music’s A-List: African Music playlist.

While the majority is yet to jump on his train, his elegant pen game, timeless music, compelling vocal character and grace in successfully maintaining a standard of excellence on every of his songs is ensuring that new passengers are fast joining at every stop.

Today's music age is increasingly competitive and we have heard countless times that talent in itself is never enough, which is very true, but no matter how much technical musicianship and fast pop bangers have become the order of the day, we must always find space for true talent to flourish and there’s no denying that the genre-defying multi talented singer, songwriter and producer is firmly on his way to something big, especially as he is set to release a new body of work later this month.