Things got buzzing with performances by Sensei Michael, Tome, Lojay and non-stop vibes by host JayPaul.
Wurld Live in Lagos was a blast with Gordons
Last night, Gordon’s, the world’s favourite gin, coloured Wurld’s Live In Lagos concert with cool, refreshing G&T cocktails.
Friends of Wurld including Wavy The Creator, MI Abaga, DJ Spinall, Sarz, Saga Deolu, Mercy Atang, Dishaunent were also present to enjoy delicious Gordon’s G&T cocktails as Gordon’s brand ambassador, Wurld took the stage with back-to-back performances of his chart-topping hit tunes.
Gordon’s at Wurld Live In Lagos, is first in a series of Gordon’s at Sunset experiences for consumers to stop and enjoy the best of both worlds to end 2021 with a blast.
Here are some snaps from the evening:
