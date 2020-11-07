‘Dios’ is Spanish for God. By the time a listener reaches ‘House Portay,’ the final track on ‘Dios EP,’ one would realize that Worlasi and Drvmroll are either referring to themselves as gods or that ‘Dios’ was meant to have an exclamation mark attached to it because, my God! This EP is amazing!

Across six tracks and 17 minutes, Worlasi - the more recognizable artist of the two - who graced Coke Studio Africa with a performance of ‘Nukata’ some years ago and Drvmroll are like methodical lunatics and there is a method to their respective and collective strains of madness.

‘LibiLibi’ is a Calypso-driven delivery of adlibs, English and Pidgin. Rich on guitars and trumpets, as you would find in a Mexican club on a Friday night, Drvmroll and Worlasi discuss the intimate act of sex.

The Afro-pop ‘Kilode’ feels Nigerian. Words like “Dewale” and “Yetunde” were also uttered. Like any song with the soul of lamba topics were not linear and neither were they orderly. Instead, Worlasi and Drvmroll are drunk on love and ideas of sex. Shout-out to Wes7ar 22, he killed his cameo on this record.

‘Amazon’ conjures up a similar soul of lamba as Drvmroll sings, “We don’t give a f**k…” because a good time is what matters and who can blame him. It’s also the second best song on this EP.

The best track on this EP is the posse cut, ‘Hibernate’ featuring E.L, Feli Kuna, KoJo Cue and Lil Shaker. The beat sounds like something Samklef could have made for Durella in 2010. The beat is rooted in Hip-Hop and jiggy enough for Afro-pop flames. But you see those raps, sheesh!

The Highlife track, ‘Guinness’ is also amazing. Worlasi sings, “You nor fit kill what already died…” as the song waxes on about all-night parties and endless hours of alcohol-filled debauchery.

But interestingly, track titled 'House Portay' is the most introspective on this EP. The party is a coping mechanism for a love story gone wrong.

In the end, this EP is a carefree expression and enjoyment of all the good things life has to offer. Sometimes, it’s love. Sometimes, it’s sex. Sometimes, it’s alcohol. And other times, it’s just a lit party. This EP will make you feel good and you should play it.

The sequencing of this EP just needs an interchange of 'House Portay' to track five and 'Guinness' to track six. This way, it could have told a story that goes from sex to hibernation and then to partying and drinking as a coping mechanism for a breakup.

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10

8.0 - Champion