Wizkid's 'Made In Lagos' ranks second on Billboard year end albums chart

Billboard has released the 2022 year-end list with 'Made In Lagos' ranking second on the list behind BTS's 'Proof'.

Boosted by the hit single 'Essence' feat Tems and Justin Bieber, 'Made In Lagos' is the first album to spend 100 weeks on the World Album Chart and it holds the record for the longest charting album after breaking Fela's 'The Black President' 45 weeks record.

Also in the top 10 is Burna Boy's 2022 album 'Love, Damini' which ranks 9th on the list despite being released in July.