Wizkid's is named artist of the year and wins song of the year for 'Essence' at 2021 AFRIMA

At the event, 'Essence,' the global smash hit and Grammy favourite by Wizkid and Tems, was named song of the year. The song also won Best Collaboration, while Wizkid was named artist of the year.

Other Nigerian winners at the award are Fireboy and Legendury Beatz - they won producer of the year.

Here is a full list of winners;

Best African Female Artiste in Inspirational Music – Shanah Manjeru

African Male Artiste in Inspirational Music – Iba One

Best Artiste, Duo, or Group in African R & B Soul – Nikita Kering

Best Artist or Duo in African Dance or Choreography – Flavour, Diamond Platnumz, FallyIpupa

Best Female Artist in the Diaspora – Naomi Achu

Artiste, Duo, or Group in African Pop – Iba One

Best Group – Sauti Sol

Best Collaboration – Wizkid, Tems

Shanah Manjeru was the youngest on the AFRIMA 2021 nominee list.

Best African Rapper Lyricist – Elow’n

Best Female Artiste in Northern Africa – Manal Benchlikha

Best Male Artiste in Northern Africa – Dizzy Dros

Best Male Artiste in Eastern Africa – Eddy Kenzo

Best Female Artist Central Africa – Shan L

Best Female Artist in East Africa – Nikita Kering

Male Artist Central Africa – Fally Ipupa

Best Male Southern Africa – Blaq Diamond

Best Male Artiste Western Africa – Iba One

Best Song Of The Year – Wizkid, Tems

Best Producer Of The Year – Legendary Beatz

Best Duo African HipHop – Fireboy, Cheque

Best African Dj – Sinyorita

African Fan’s Favorite – Fireboy

AFRIMA Artiste of the Year Award – Wizkid

Album of the Year – Iba One

Song Writer of the Year – Iba One