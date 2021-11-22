On November 11, 2021, the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) held at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos. The night was filled with the celebration of African music from across the African Continent.
Wizkid's is named artist of the year and wins song of the year for 'Essence' at 2021 AFRIMA
Other Nigerian winners at the award are Fireboy and Legendury Beatz - they won producer of the year.
At the event, 'Essence,' the global smash hit and Grammy favourite by Wizkid and Tems, was named song of the year. The song also won Best Collaboration, while Wizkid was named artist of the year.
Here is a full list of winners;
Best African Female Artiste in Inspirational Music – Shanah Manjeru
African Male Artiste in Inspirational Music – Iba One
Best Artiste, Duo, or Group in African R & B Soul – Nikita Kering
Best Artist or Duo in African Dance or Choreography – Flavour, Diamond Platnumz, FallyIpupa
Best Female Artist in the Diaspora – Naomi Achu
Artiste, Duo, or Group in African Pop – Iba One
Best Group – Sauti Sol
Best Collaboration – Wizkid, Tems
Shanah Manjeru was the youngest on the AFRIMA 2021 nominee list.
Best African Rapper Lyricist – Elow’n
Best Female Artiste in Northern Africa – Manal Benchlikha
Best Male Artiste in Northern Africa – Dizzy Dros
Best Male Artiste in Eastern Africa – Eddy Kenzo
Best Female Artist Central Africa – Shan L
Best Female Artist in East Africa – Nikita Kering
Male Artist Central Africa – Fally Ipupa
Best Male Southern Africa – Blaq Diamond
Best Male Artiste Western Africa – Iba One
Best Song Of The Year – Wizkid, Tems
Best Producer Of The Year – Legendary Beatz
Best Duo African HipHop – Fireboy, Cheque
Best African Dj – Sinyorita
African Fan’s Favorite – Fireboy
AFRIMA Artiste of the Year Award – Wizkid
Album of the Year – Iba One
Song Writer of the Year – Iba One
Best in African Rock – Rash Band
