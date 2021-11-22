RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Wizkid's is named artist of the year and wins song of the year for 'Essence' at 2021 AFRIMA

Authors:

Motolani Alake

Other Nigerian winners at the award are Fireboy and Legendury Beatz - they won producer of the year.

Wizkid is featured in men's magazine GQ [GQ]
Wizkid is featured in men's magazine GQ [GQ]

On November 11, 2021, the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) held at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos. The night was filled with the celebration of African music from across the African Continent.

Recommended articles

At the event, 'Essence,' the global smash hit and Grammy favourite by Wizkid and Tems, was named song of the year. The song also won Best Collaboration, while Wizkid was named artist of the year.

Other Nigerian winners at the award are Fireboy and Legendury Beatz - they won producer of the year.

Here is a full list of winners;

Best African Female Artiste in Inspirational Music – Shanah Manjeru

African Male Artiste in Inspirational Music – Iba One

Best Artiste, Duo, or Group in African R & B Soul – Nikita Kering

Best Artist or Duo in African Dance or Choreography – Flavour, Diamond Platnumz, FallyIpupa

Best Female Artist in the Diaspora – Naomi Achu

Artiste, Duo, or Group in African Pop – Iba One

Best Group – Sauti Sol

Best Collaboration – Wizkid, Tems

Shanah Manjeru was the youngest on the AFRIMA 2021 nominee list.

Best African Rapper Lyricist – Elow’n

Best Female Artiste in Northern Africa – Manal Benchlikha

Best Male Artiste in Northern Africa – Dizzy Dros

Best Male Artiste in Eastern Africa – Eddy Kenzo

Best Female Artist Central Africa – Shan L

Best Female Artist in East Africa – Nikita Kering

Male Artist Central Africa – Fally Ipupa

Best Male Southern Africa – Blaq Diamond

Best Male Artiste Western Africa – Iba One

Best Song Of The Year – Wizkid, Tems

Best Producer Of The Year – Legendary Beatz

Best Duo African HipHop – Fireboy, Cheque

Best African Dj – Sinyorita

African Fan’s Favorite – Fireboy

AFRIMA Artiste of the Year Award – Wizkid

Album of the Year – Iba One

Song Writer of the Year – Iba One

Best in African Rock – Rash Band

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Here are the top 10 Nigerian songs of the week: Joeboy’s 'Sip (Alcohol)' spends 7th consecutive week at No. 1

Here are the top 10 Nigerian songs of the week: Joeboy’s 'Sip (Alcohol)' spends 7th consecutive week at No. 1

Wizkid's is named artist of the year and wins song of the year for 'Essence' at 2021 AFRIMA

Wizkid's is named artist of the year and wins song of the year for 'Essence' at 2021 AFRIMA

Tope Oshin's 'In Line' movie scoops new award 4 years post release

Tope Oshin's 'In Line' movie scoops new award 4 years post release

2021 top 10 Nigerian new songs you need for your playlist

2021 top 10 Nigerian new songs you need for your playlist

We suspended 'Eternals' in Nigeria because 'gay kiss' violates our culture - NFVCB

We suspended 'Eternals' in Nigeria because 'gay kiss' violates our culture - NFVCB

Fireboy announces debut headlining US tour, to hit 13 cities in February 2022

Fireboy announces debut headlining US tour, to hit 13 cities in February 2022

Sess sings his heart out on sophomore project, ‘Spotlight’ [Pulse EP Review]

Sess sings his heart out on sophomore project, ‘Spotlight’ [Pulse EP Review]

Fireboy and D Smoke are an interesting collaborative dynamic [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Fireboy and D Smoke are an interesting collaborative dynamic [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Nollywood veteran Baba Suwe is dead

Nollywood veteran Baba Suwe is dead

Trending

The return of P Square: Nobody wins when the family feuds, but what does the future hold for the popular duo [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

What could the return of P Square mean? [BellaNaija]

Check out all the times that Nigerian artists won Best African Act at the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA)

D'Banj

Jamaican Reggae singer Lila Iké alleges being raped and confirms being a lesbian

Jamaican Reggae singer Lila Iké alleges being raped and confirms being a lesbian

Here are the top 10 Nigerian songs of the week: Joeboy’s 'Sip (Alcohol)' stays at No. 1 for a sixth consecutive week on the TurnTable Top 50

Joeboy - Alcohol. (emPawa)