'I make all types of music. There's nothing I can't make,' Wizkid says on The Dotty Show

"This is very important to me, you know because I don't usually do this, so it is very rare and important that I do this, especially for this album, you know? You, understand it probably after you listen to the album; you get it. But, it's going to be fun, and I didn't want to say much, you know? It's like I'm gassing my tin.... this is, this is, like, one of my biggest dreams, to actually come to watch a Wizkid show like this, but I can’t."

On what his fans should expect from the performance, Wizkid says he wants them to feel a lot of love.

"A lotta love. A lotta love in your heart. That's what I want you to feel."

On his latest album 'More Love, Less Ego' Wizkid shares that it is a documentation of his growth since he released the hugely successful 'Made in Lagos'.

"It's part of my life, man. It's like a progression, you know? The last one was made in Lagos; that's where I'm from. You already know where I'm from though, and that one's just to show you where, what the world needs actually, at this time, right now at this moment, is a whole lotta love. I, I have a lotta love (laughs)."

For Wizkid, it's all about the love that surrounds him and he wants to celebrate this love and share it with the world.

"I have four kids, man. When my son kisses me at night, like, "Goodnight," or, like, you know, when he's going to school or, like, you know, that's, that fills my heart. You can't even buy that type of love, you know? That's all that matters. Like, this is pretty much all I live for. My kids' happiness, me taking care of people close to me, you know, my friends, like, s- spreading a lotta love, man, just doing what I do best by making amazing music. That is, like, the most important thing to me in my life. Absolutely More Love, Less Ego, man. Everyone needs it, especially right now. And this war in Ukraine, man, 2022, right before our eyes. They are bombing people right now in Africa. It's crazy. This is the album that helps too."

Wizkid's known for being able to explore different sounds within being and this creative freedom is what he wants to deliver in his new album.

"I make all types of music. There's nothing I can't make. I don't put myself in a box. I'm a musician from Africa, but first things first, I'm a musician. If you put in work, there's no way you're gonna lose. I wanna show the kids from back home there's nothing you can't do."

Wizkid is one of Africa's foremost music exports and his music has made him an ambassador for the continent as he continues to spread Nigerian and African music across the globe. Wizkid understands the weight on his shoulders and he intends to take African sound to the highest levels.

"I would just be lying if I said I don't, but absolutely, yeah, man. You know, I'm trying as much as possible to be, to take this substance to the highest of the highest heights. I wanna show the kids from back home, there's nothing you can't do, right? If I can do it from Surulere, trust me, anybody can actually do it."

Wizkid believes the world could use a bit more love and less ego and this is what motivated his latest album.

"More Love, Less Ego, man. What the world needs actually at this time, right now at this moment, is a whole lotta love."