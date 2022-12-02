RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Wizkid's 'Essence' feat Tems & Justin Bieber tops US Afrobeats Songs of 2022

Adeayo Adebiyi

Wizkid's international smash hit 'Essence' feat Tems and Justin Bieber has emerged as the number 1 song on Billboard US Afrobeats Songs of 2022.

Wizkid
Wizkid

Details: 'Essence' is one of the songs off Wizkid's fourth album 'Made In Lagos' which he released in 2020. The song stood out in the album and quickly became a fan favorite.

'Essence' rocketed to international fame and a Justin Bieber remix made further propelled it to fame as it became the first Afrobeats song to enter the top 10 of Billboard Hot 100 with a number 9 peak.

On the list announced on Thursday, 1st November 2022, 'Essence' topped other Afrobeats songs with international reach including Fireboy's 'Peru' feat Ed Sheeran, CKay's 'Love Nwantiti', and Burna Boy's 'Last Last'.

Tems has an outstanding 4 singles in the top 10 while Burna Boy has two.

The top 10 US Afrobeats songs of 2022 are:

  1. Wizkid feat Tems & Justin Bieber - 'Essence'
  2. Fireboy feat Ed Sheeran - 'Peru' remix
  3. CKay - 'Love Nwantiti'
  4. Tems - 'Free Mind'
  5. Burna Boy - 'Last Last'
  6. Rema feat Selena Gomez 'Calm Down' 
  7. Tems - 'Higher'
  8. Pheelz feat BNXN - 'Finesse'
  9. Burna Boy feat Ed Sheeran - 'For My Hand'
  10. Tems feat Brent Faiyaz - 'Found'
Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

