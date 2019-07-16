Today marks the 29th birthday of Nigerian superstar, Starboy himself, Mr. Ayo Balogun whom we all know as Wizkid.

Since launching onto the scene in 2008 with the bubbling under single, 'Mamiwata,' the man has gone from a Nigerian superstar to an African staple and now to a global star on the western stage.

Earlier today, he was one of the few artists featured on The Lion King: The Gift and is rumoured to be on Beyonce's new album.

As he marks his 29th year on earth, here are 29 of his best songs;

1) Sisi Nene

An underrated song from Wizkid's catalogue and a bonafide member of Wizkid's infamous 'hard drive songs,' it has an infectious beat and a catchy hook. Shout-out to Jay Sleek for the beat.

2) Azonto

A song that came with a viral dance routine. The music was so good, it became Nigeria's soundtrack for the dance of Ghanaian roots.

3) Juru

A freestyle that was incredibly slept on, but the beat dropped during Wizkid's peak creative -2013/2014 - years when the music was lyrically everything Wizkid ate and drank.

4) Back To The Matter

Back to the matter was a collab with a then obscure Maleek Berry - at least, to the Nigerian audience. The song did rounds on airwaves and many hearts as it tickled the perverted tendencies on Nigerian youth.

5) Sweet Potato

A 'wash song' for the ladies and they duly lapped every last melody up.

6) Dance for me

A jam featured on the EME album. At the time, its video was the best thing since sliced bread. Shout-out to Sarz.

7) Body

Arguably the most slept song on that Empire Mates State of Mind album. See, Wizkid is a beast.

8) On Top of Your Matter

The quintessential wedding anthem of 2014, the video was even of a wedding.

9) For Me featuring Wande Coal

One of Wizkid's best songs ever- possibly his best collaboration. Period.

10) Wad Up featuring D'Prince

Often criticized for D'Prince's verse, but when you listen to it now, it has aged really well.

11) No Lele

The Wizkid song with the greatest opening 20 seconds ever. Asides that, it was one of the songs that actually showed that Wizkid could write if he wanted to.

12) Pakurumo

The ultimate party song with the incredible video. I think an underrated part of this song was the thought that went into Wizkid's outfit.

13) In My Bed

Lyrically disjointed from an average album, but a huge success outside Nigeria.

14) Love My Baby

An even bigger wedding and 'wash' song.

15) Tease Me/Bad Guyz

A song that helped Wizkid transcend the Nigerian mainstream.

16) Holla At Your Boy

The 'Dumebi' of its time. Also introduced us to Wizkid's first major girlfriend.

17) Jaiye Jaiye featuring Femi Kuti

A big song and an even bigger Femi Kuti. Rumour has it Femi was about to travel before he recorded that sax session. In the end, issa legendary something.

18) Bombay

Another underrated Wizkid collab. An ode to the Yoruba man's weakness; the woman's behind. The result, a jam.

19) Show Me The Money

A crowd favourite.

20) Joy

An ode to mother's and a sentimental track that resonated in its way, The entire underwhelming edge to the album overshadowed the song's substance. The reggae edge also stuck out,

21) Come Closer

It caused a bigger controversy after Drake boycotted its video, but its status still remains.

22) Sweet Love

The best song on Sounds From The Other Side.

23) Daddy Yo

Although it attracted cynicism when it dropped, but it slowly gained traction and became a hit.

24) Gidi Girl

One of the early songs that proved 'Baba Bolu's' R&B inclination. A lot of people might want him to go back to this.

25) African Bad Gyal featuring Chris Brown

A song that helped Wizkid gain traction in the west. Shout-out to Sarz for those strings.

26) Baba Nla

Up for one of Wizkid's best song ever. It's a wonder how it never made an album.

27) Fever

A flash in the pan, but the point remains that it flashed and has a cult following.

28) Gucci Snake featuring Slimcase

A pretender that didn't quite crack the mainstream like Wiz intended, but a good song nonetheless.

29) Dirty Wine featuring Ty Dolla Sign

For some reason, people love it.