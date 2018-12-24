What better way to end the year than give your fans a night to remember at your second end of the year concert.

It was a thrilling event at the Made In Lagos Festival which went down at the Eko Atlantic in Lagos on Sunday night, December 23, 2018 as Wizkid gave his fans a thrilling early Christmas present.

Following the success of his VIP Live concert on Wednesday, December 19th, the Starboy delivered an encore at his second headline concert of the year before a sold out crowd of over 20,000.

With Basketmouth as host, the night witnessed performances from the likes of Skales, Ceeza Milli, Harrysong, Duncan Mighty who joined him to perform the hit single, 'Fake Love', a song Wizkid clarified was his as he reached for the collaboration "Dem no know say na me come beg you for that song."

Maleek Berry, Skepta, Mayorkun, Wande Coal and more also performed on the night

The crowd however saved the biggest cheer for the Starboy who took on stage to deliver a worthy set inclusive of his bop heavy classic tunes, dishing out old and new song from 'Ojuelegba', 'Fever', 'Come Closer', 'Daddy Yo', 'Bad Energy' and bringing the night to a halt with one of 2018's biggest records 'Soco' together with his Star boy members.

Wizkid incorporated collaborations, fan moments and several surprise performances into his set truly coming out with all the extra that the crowd who had gathered at the sold out arena anticipated of their pop icon.