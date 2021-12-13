Wizkid took the outside by storm in 2021

The 3-day sold-out Wizkid concert at the o2 Arena concluded a great year that has seen the Nigerian superstar’s career rise in leaps and bounds. Not like this is a new development for an artist who has always grown bigger than any bounds that have surrounded him since he broke into the Nigerian scene in 2010. The year 2021 however has been bigger than anything we have witnessed from Ayo Balogun. After closing last year with the release of his album and a Grammy nomination for his collaborative effort with Beyonce on ‘Brown Skin Girl’, he was just about raring to go.