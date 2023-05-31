The sports category has moved to a new website.
Wizkid to feature in Marvel's 'Across the Spider-Verse' soundtrack

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian megastar Wizkid is one of the artists in the upcoming 'Across the Spider-Verse' movie.

Nigerian multi-award-winning artist Wizkid is set to bring Afrobeats to the Marvel franchise as he has been announced as one of the artists to feature in the upcoming 'Across the Spider-Verse' movie.

The announcement was made by platinum-selling music producer Metrobooming who is responsible for producing the soundtrack.

Other artists confirmed for the soundtrack include Swae Lee who alongside Post Malone made the soundtrack for the first installment of the movie.

Rappers Nas, Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, 21 Savage, A$AP Rocky, JID, A Boogie With Da Hoodie, Lil Uzi Vert, and others were also announced as part of the soundtrack.

The second installment of 'Spider-Verse' comes after the prequel 'Into the Spider-Verse' released in 2018 grossing over $380 million.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

