Wizkid Tiwa Savage Dbanj Global Citizen Fest send Twitter Wild

The Global Citizen Festival was the biggest event over the weekend as Africa played host to the biggest international stars who converged at the FNB Stadium, Johannesburg in South Africa.

Indeed it was a memorable night . One that witnessed outstanding performances from The Carters, Ed Sheeran's impressive one man set, Usher Raymond's trademark dance moves, Pharell's stagecraft and a host of explosive mash-ups with African artists.

Back home, the Nigerian representation did not let their fans down, putting up a display that matched some of the best on the continent.

From Wizkid , who was part of the early ones to take to the stage, to Fela Kuti who alongside his son, Made Kuti , a member of his Positive Force band served a heavy dose of Afrobeats. D'banj rolled back the years delivering his classic anthems and Tiwa Savage who was as bright in her outfit as she was with her dance moves, it was indeed a great outing from our own stars.

The event was streamed live on satellite TV and a dedicated YouTube channel allowing viewers from across the world to be a part of the festival.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Nigerian stars who performed at the Global Citizen Festival

