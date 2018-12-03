Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Music >

Wizkid Tiwa Savage Dbanj Global Citizen Fest send Twitter Wild

Twitter reacts excitedly as Nigerian artists shutdown the Global Citizen Festival stage

Nigerian artists put up a remarkable show at the Global Citizen Festival held in Johannesburg, South Africa over the weekend of December 2, 2018.

  • Published:
play Dbanj performing at the Global Citizen Festival in SA on Sunday, December 2, 2018 (Twitter/GlobalFestival)

The Global Citizen Festival was the biggest event over the weekend as Africa played host to the biggest international stars who converged at the FNB Stadium, Johannesburg in South Africa.

Indeed it was a memorable night. One that witnessed outstanding performances from The Carters, Ed Sheeran's impressive one man set, Usher Raymond's trademark dance moves, Pharell's stagecraft and a host of explosive mash-ups with African artists.

Back home, the Nigerian representation did not let their fans down, putting up a display that matched some of the best on the continent.

play Tiwa Savage delivered a sterling performance at the Global Citizen Festival (Twitter/GlobalCitizen)

From Wizkid, who was part of the early ones to take to the stage, to Fela Kuti who alongside his son, Made Kuti, a member of his Positive Force band served a heavy dose of Afrobeats. D'banj  rolled back the years delivering his classic anthems and Tiwa Savage who was as bright in her outfit as she was with her dance moves, it was indeed a great outing from our own stars.

The event was streamed live on satellite TV and a dedicated YouTube channel allowing viewers from across the world to be a part of the festival.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Nigerian stars who performed at the Global Citizen Festival

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ehis Ohunyon is the Senior Music Reporter at Pulse. I breathe the music, I live the culture, I write the stories and my blood is Manchester United.

Top 3

1 Kizz Daniel has released his highly anticipated second album, ''No Bad...bullet
2 Global Citizen Festival: Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Femi Kuti, Jay Z and...bullet
3 Olamide - 'Poverty Die'bullet

Related Articles

Global Citizen Festival: Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Femi Kuti, Jay Z and Beyonce perform
Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Femi Kuti, Jay-Z, Beyonce perform at 2018 Global Citizen Festival (Live Broadcast)
Stargate & Los Unidades - Voodoo (feat. Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, Danny Ocean & David Guetta)
Wizkid, Tiwa Savage join Pharell Williams and David Guetta on ''Global Citizen'' EP
Ari Lennox on 'discovering' her Nigerian roots, love for Lagos men and upcoming album
Lifestyle 'Artist of the Year' award at AFRIMA 2018 goes to Nigeria for the second year in a row
Wizkid steals the show at Booth Fest concert in South Africa [Video]
A look at Beyonce's mind blowing stage outfits from Global Citizen

Music

Cassper Nyovest's new album ''Sweet and Short'' goes platinum in 1 day
A night of intimacy: Waje's "Red Velvet" album listening
A night of intimacy: Waje's "Red Velvet" album listening
Rudeboy - 'Double Double' ft Olamide x Phyno (Official Audio)
Album Review: IKON conveys his mood and trials on debut tape, ''Hungry To Live''
X
Advertisement