Wizkid thrills fans at sold out Madison Square Garden concert

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeats megastar Wizkid on Wednesday, 16th November 2022 held his concert at the prestigious Madison Square Garden in New York.

Details: After releasing his 5th album 'More Love, Less Ego' on 11th November 2022 Wizkid followed it up with a stellar Apple Music Live performance where he entertained fans with some of the songs of the album.

The Apple Music live performance offered an insight into what fans should expect at the Madison Square concert. The concert saw fans fill up the 20,000-capacity hall as they were thrilled to a collection of Wizkid's hit songs from his illustrious career.

Wizkid's official disc jockey DJ Tunez was on hand to thrill fans with a selection of Afrobeats classics. It was a somewhat emotional moment when Tunez played Davido's 'Dami Duro' and everyone present put on their flashlights in honor of the megastar who recently lost his son.

Wizkid is set to tour North America in 2023 and he will be performing songs from his new album. Fans in the US and Canada will get another chance to catch the Grammy winner in their city.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

