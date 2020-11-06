This Sunday, November 8, 2020, Nigerian superstar, Wizkid will appear on 'Africa Now,' the Apple Radio show hosted by Cuppy to talk about his latest album, 'Made In Lagos.'

The Nigerian superstar talks about how he was able to create 'Longtime' with Skepta, just two years after 'Bad Energy' hit the market.

He says, "I think why the music comes out so solid is because we have a great relationship outside music, we have a great relationship as young brothers in this game hustling to take it to the world and beyond. We’re fathers so we connect in so many ways and everytime he comes to Lagos, we are together."

Breakout Nigerian artist, Bad Boy Timz is this week’s Africa Rising artist, a campaign which shines a light on the next generation of African superstars. Cuppy also has Elsa Majimbo on this week's proverb.