On January 31, 2021, Grammy-winning Nigerian superstar, Wizkid, took to Instagram to announce a song off his forthcoming More Love, Less Ego album titled, 'Madam.' This song featured UMG Nigeria artist Alpha P, and is produced by the hit maker, Killertunes.
Wizkid teases new records with Wande Coal and Alpha P
Both records are off Wizkid's upcoming fifth studio album, More Love, Less Ego.
Wizkid also gave a shout out to DJ Tunez who seemed to have orchestrated the link up.
Alpha P continues his impressive streak of exciting features from the likes of Justin Bieber, DJames, Rotimi and now, Wizkid; reassures everyone to pay attention to Alpha P.
Wizkid also teased another record featuring Wande Coal.
