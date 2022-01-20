Wizkid settles beef with Northboi, confirms 'More Love, Less Ego' is a an album

On January 19, 2022, Nigerian producer, Northboi appeared to have finally settled his fight with Grammy-nominated superstar, Wizkid.
Over the Christmas period, there were also rumours that Machala had settled his beef with Davido.
Northboi, who has previously worked with Wizkid on records like 'Soco' and 'Ghetto Love' was seen working with the superstar in a viral video. In the video, Wizkid said, "More Love, Less Ego,' the album on the way. I'm here with my brother for real. We're back baby... Northboi (laughs)..."
You might remember that in 2019, Northboi spoke with Pulse Nigeria about his beef with Wizkid and the source of it.
Since then, his career has been in a tailspin. Some have also argued that he'd been blackballed. But it appears that all has been settled. When Wizkid announced More Love, Less Ego, he did mention that he was ready to kill all previous beef and rivalries. Over the Christmas period, there were also rumours that Machala had settled his beef with Davido.
