Wizkid settles beef with Northboi, confirms 'More Love, Less Ego' is a an album

Northboi, who has previously worked with Wizkid on records like 'Soco' and 'Ghetto Love' was seen working with the superstar in a viral video. In the video, Wizkid said, "More Love, Less Ego,' the album on the way. I'm here with my brother for real. We're back baby... Northboi (laughs)..."

You might remember that in 2019, Northboi spoke with Pulse Nigeria about his beef with Wizkid and the source of it.