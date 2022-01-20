RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Wizkid settles beef with Northboi, confirms 'More Love, Less Ego' is a an album

Authors:

Motolani Alake

Over the Christmas period, there were also rumours that Machala had settled his beef with Davido.

Wizkid and Northboi. (Independent)
Wizkid and Northboi. (Independent)

On January 19, 2022, Nigerian producer, Northboi appeared to have finally settled his fight with Grammy-nominated superstar, Wizkid.

Recommended articles
HtmlCode

Northboi, who has previously worked with Wizkid on records like 'Soco' and 'Ghetto Love' was seen working with the superstar in a viral video. In the video, Wizkid said, "More Love, Less Ego,' the album on the way. I'm here with my brother for real. We're back baby... Northboi (laughs)..."

You might remember that in 2019, Northboi spoke with Pulse Nigeria about his beef with Wizkid and the source of it.

Since then, his career has been in a tailspin. Some have also argued that he'd been blackballed. But it appears that all has been settled. When Wizkid announced More Love, Less Ego, he did mention that he was ready to kill all previous beef and rivalries. Over the Christmas period, there were also rumours that Machala had settled his beef with Davido.

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sydney Talker launches Neville Records, announces first act, Khaid

Sydney Talker launches Neville Records, announces first act, Khaid

Wizkid settles beef with Northboi, confirms 'More Love, Less Ego' is a an album

Wizkid settles beef with Northboi, confirms 'More Love, Less Ego' is a an album

BBNaija's Omashola and fiancee are expecting a baby

BBNaija's Omashola and fiancee are expecting a baby

Toyin Abraham addresses those saying she is richer than her husband Kolawole Ajeyemi

Toyin Abraham addresses those saying she is richer than her husband Kolawole Ajeyemi

Cardi B to cover cost of funeral for victims of deadly fire incident in New York

Cardi B to cover cost of funeral for victims of deadly fire incident in New York

Wizkid, Fireboy, Tiwa Savage nominated for NAACP awards

Wizkid, Fireboy, Tiwa Savage nominated for NAACP awards

Grammys rescheduled for April 3 in Las Vegas

Grammys rescheduled for April 3 in Las Vegas

Fashion icon and former Vogue Editor-at-large, André Leon Talley dies at 73

Fashion icon and former Vogue Editor-at-large, André Leon Talley dies at 73

Top Nollywood actors of the year [Pulse Picks 2021]

Top Nollywood actors of the year [Pulse Picks 2021]

Trending

'Kogbagidi dey always f*** up' - Portable says, as he splits from benefactor

There is something fishy about Kogbagidi’s reaction to Portable’s mishap. (36NG)

7 collaborations that we cannot get enough of

Olamide and Phyno are two of the biggest indigenous acts [Instagram/Olamide]

'Nigerians don't put guns to our heads to promote their songs' - Kofi Kinaata

Kofi Kinaata

Fireboy and Ed Sheeran hit No. 1 in the UK with 'Peru'

Fireboy and Ed Sheeran to collaborate on 'Peru (Remix).'