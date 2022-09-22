RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Wizkid set to debut next album with live performance on Apple Music

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian megastar Wizkid has announced that he will be performing his next album on Apple Music in London on September 27, 2022.

Wizkid to perform new album live on Apple Music
Wizkid to perform new album live on Apple Music

Details: Afrobeats giant Wizkid has excited fans after announcing that he will be performing his next album which he calls 'More Love, Less Ego' on Apple Music on September 27th.

Recommended articles

"Biggest bird bringing #AppleMusicLive to London! For one night only at the Roundhouse performing my new album. Sign up for tickets to the exclusive show: http://apple.co/AMLTickets @AppleMusic," Wizkid tweeted.

The performance will be the first time fans will get to hear the album which is set for release later this year.

Importance of the performance: The live performance on Apple Music is another huge point for Nigerian music as it shows that global DSPs are recognizing the fast-growing commercial appeal of Afrobeats.

It will also be interesting to see how the event will shape album premiering culture in Afrobeats as it might open the door for other artists to strike juicy deals with DSPs for consumer-focused album listening parties.

Fans will be eagerly counting down the days till they get to hear Wizkid perform 'More Love, Less Ego' which comes two tears after his hugely successful 'Made In Lagos' album which he released in 2020.

https://twitter.com/wizkidayo/status/1572608807666073603?s=20&t=VD7CE1AF4SB_2Tpoqckp_g

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Black Sheriff returns with new single 'Soja'

Black Sheriff returns with new single 'Soja'

Movie recommendation of the week: Bong Joon-Ho's Parasite

Movie recommendation of the week: Bong Joon-Ho's Parasite

'My husband has not slept with another woman since we got married' - Lizzy Anjorin

'My husband has not slept with another woman since we got married' - Lizzy Anjorin

'I'm now a born again Christian,' Ruger announces after deliverance service

'I'm now a born again Christian,' Ruger announces after deliverance service

Bella Shmurda drops new single 'Philo' featuring Omah Lay

Bella Shmurda drops new single 'Philo' featuring Omah Lay

Wizkid set to debut next album with live performance on Apple Music

Wizkid set to debut next album with live performance on Apple Music

Arewa holds listening party for debut EP [Pulse Event Review]

Arewa holds listening party for debut EP [Pulse Event Review]

Rita Dominic denies welcoming twins

Rita Dominic denies welcoming twins

AMAA 2022: 'Man of God', 'Jolly Roger' shine + full list of nominees

AMAA 2022: 'Man of God', 'Jolly Roger' shine + full list of nominees

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Asake

Nigeria's Asake makes Apple Music history

Carter Efe & Berri Tiga - Machala

Carter Efe vs Berri Tiga: Gains & Losses [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Mr May D, Davido, KDDO, Niniola, Mayorkun

Who did it first?: The battle over the importation of Amapiano

Dammy Krane, Davido

Dammy Krane demands payment from Davido for his contribution to 'Pere'