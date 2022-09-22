Wizkid set to debut next album with live performance on Apple Music

"Biggest bird bringing #AppleMusicLive to London! For one night only at the Roundhouse performing my new album. Sign up for tickets to the exclusive show: http://apple.co/AMLTickets @AppleMusic," Wizkid tweeted.

The performance will be the first time fans will get to hear the album which is set for release later this year.

Importance of the performance: The live performance on Apple Music is another huge point for Nigerian music as it shows that global DSPs are recognizing the fast-growing commercial appeal of Afrobeats.

It will also be interesting to see how the event will shape album premiering culture in Afrobeats as it might open the door for other artists to strike juicy deals with DSPs for consumer-focused album listening parties.

Fans will be eagerly counting down the days till they get to hear Wizkid perform 'More Love, Less Ego' which comes two tears after his hugely successful 'Made In Lagos' album which he released in 2020.