Wizkid says that he wants to see Burna Boy and Davido win

There's a lot of love going around in the Nigerian music industry.

On January 22, 2022, Grammy-winning Nigerian superstar, Wizkid, was captured in a video saying that he wants to see everybody win. He also notes that it’s a good look for Nigerians.

He said, “People haven’t seen [us show each other love]. There’s actually unity, these niggas are actually cool. We’re all friends, we’re all family, we all love each other… I want to see everybody win and I’m sure everybody feels the same about us.

“No matter how bad we feel about each other, we still want to see each other win. So we have to show the fans in the videos, collabs and shows… It’s very important, man. It’s important for our people at home sef, all those people fighting genocide, who want to kill themselves.”

There’s been a lot of love in the Nigerian music industry recently. Burna Boy and Davido recently settled their beef. Just like Wizkid and Davido were recently seen hugging it out at a club. Olamide was also seen in the studio with Wizkid and Davido recently.

