Wizkid says that he wants to see Burna Boy and Davido win

He said, “People haven’t seen [us show each other love]. There’s actually unity, these niggas are actually cool. We’re all friends, we’re all family, we all love each other… I want to see everybody win and I’m sure everybody feels the same about us.

“No matter how bad we feel about each other, we still want to see each other win. So we have to show the fans in the videos, collabs and shows… It’s very important, man. It’s important for our people at home sef, all those people fighting genocide, who want to kill themselves.”