Artist: Wizkid
Wizkid returns with new single 'Money & Love'
Nigerian megastar Wizkid is back with a new single he calls 'Money & Love'. The single is released ahead of his upcoming album 'More Love, Less Ego' which primed for a November 4, 2022 release.
Song Title: Money & Love
Genre: Afrobeats,
Date of Release: October 28th, 2022
Producer: P2J
Song Art:
Length: 3 minutes 12 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: RCA/Starboy
Details/Takeaway: Wizkid returns with a new tune that follows familiar sonic template to deliver a single that's meant to spark up interest for his upcoming album release. 'Money & Love' strives on a template delivery and familiar melody that doesn't wow the audience but does enough to provide basic gratification.
