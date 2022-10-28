RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Wizkid returns with new single 'Money & Love'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian megastar Wizkid is back with a new single he calls 'Money & Love'. The single is released ahead of his upcoming album 'More Love, Less Ego' which primed for a November 4, 2022 release.

Wizkid - 'Money & Love'
Wizkid - 'Money & Love'

Artist: Wizkid

Song Title: Money & Love

Genre: Afrobeats,

Date of Release: October 28th, 2022

Producer: P2J

Song Art:

Wizkid - 'Money & Love'
Wizkid - 'Money & Love' Pulse Nigeria

Length: 3 minutes 12 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: RCA/Starboy

Details/Takeaway: Wizkid returns with a new tune that follows familiar sonic template to deliver a single that's meant to spark up interest for his upcoming album release. 'Money & Love' strives on a template delivery and familiar melody that doesn't wow the audience but does enough to provide basic gratification.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

